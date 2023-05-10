Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $232.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.16. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

