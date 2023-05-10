Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.00 million-$269.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.25 million. Amplitude also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.
Amplitude Price Performance
Amplitude stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,624. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Amplitude
In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,798 shares of company stock worth $352,875. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Amplitude by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplitude (AMPL)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.