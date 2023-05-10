Analysts Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) PT at $18.70

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,591,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,753,000 after buying an additional 187,219 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $9,197,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.