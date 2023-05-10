Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Target Price at C$187.73

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$187.73.

WSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSP Global stock opened at C$179.39 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$182.14. The stock has a market cap of C$22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$174.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.49 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.8748556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

