Analysts’ Upgrades for May 10th (AKBLF, AMP, BRKR, BSY, CELH, CLW, CM, CRBP, CSIQ, CTMLF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 10th:

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get ALK-Abelló A/S alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by analysts at Griffin Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Griffin Securities currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.50.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $4.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. SVB Securities currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Northland Securities currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ALK-Abelló A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALK-Abelló A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.