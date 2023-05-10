Analyzing Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) & Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Konami and Magic Software Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 1 0 0 0 1.00 Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.23%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than Konami.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Magic Software Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Konami pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magic Software Enterprises pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Magic Software Enterprises has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Magic Software Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Konami and Magic Software Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 Magic Software Enterprises $566.79 million 1.21 $40.67 million $0.79 17.62

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Software Enterprises. Magic Software Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Konami has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% Magic Software Enterprises 7.17% 19.25% 10.18%

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats Konami on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments. The Software Services segment includes proprietary and non-proprietary software technology and complementary services. The IT Professional Services segment offers services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery; application development; technology planning and implementation services; communications services and solutions; and supplemental staffing services. The company was founded by David Assia on February 10, 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

