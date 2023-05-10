Analyzing Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) and Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) and Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Hitachi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Southland and Hitachi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hitachi 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

Southland currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.78%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than Hitachi.

This table compares Southland and Hitachi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland N/A -21.74% 0.68% Hitachi 5.98% 12.43% 4.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southland and Hitachi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A Hitachi $82.28 billion 0.69 $4.91 billion $10.33 11.34

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

Summary

Hitachi beats Southland on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Hitachi

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines. The Energy segment pertains to power generation systems (nuclear power, renewable energy & thermal power) and power grid systems. The Industry segment covers industrial and distribution systems, water & environment systems, and industrial equipment. The Mobility segment includes building systems like elevators & escalators, and railway systems. The Life segment manages medical equipment; life & ecosystems such as refrigerator, washing machine, room & commercial air conditioner; automotive systems including powertrain system, chassis systems and advanced driving support systems. The Hitachi High Technologies segment covers medical & life science products, analytical equipment, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, manufacturing & ins

