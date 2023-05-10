Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) Short Interest Down 68.6% in April

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Andretti Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WNNR stock remained flat at $10.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. 733,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Andretti Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andretti Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNNR. State Street Corp bought a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andretti Acquisition by 87.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

