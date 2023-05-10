Andretti Acquisition (NYSE:WNNR) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating) fell 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. 3,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 120,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Andretti Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andretti Acquisition by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,408,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andretti Acquisition Company Profile

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

