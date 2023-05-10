Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Cap of $265.06 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $265.06 million and $28.21 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02642921 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $18,825,330.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

