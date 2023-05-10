APENFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One APENFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, APENFT has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $100.76 million and $10.16 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

