Aperam S.A. (APEMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on June 9th

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of Aperam stock remained flat at $36.84 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 215. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13.

Get Aperam alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aperam from €31.40 ($34.51) to €33.60 ($36.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aperam from €52.00 ($57.14) to €53.00 ($58.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

Further Reading

