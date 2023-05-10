Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,496,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 867,701 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $10.20.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 559,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,565,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 661,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.