Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.16–$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $533.00 million-$538.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.79 million. Appian also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.16)-($1.09) EPS.

Appian Trading Up 3.9 %

Appian stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. 488,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The company had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. Analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.89.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,351.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at $441,823,292.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Appian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Appian by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.