Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 2,561,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,903,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARDX. Wedbush raised their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 76.72% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $74,115. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.