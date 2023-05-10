argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) vs. Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 11.31% 7.54% 6.30% argenx -79.45% -26.52% -24.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and argenx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.61 billion 3.88 $182.28 million $0.57 33.74 argenx $445.27 million 50.21 -$709.59 million ($9.29) -43.22

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.7% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Exelixis has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Exelixis and argenx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 8 0 2.89 argenx 0 1 17 0 2.94

Exelixis currently has a consensus price target of $25.92, indicating a potential upside of 34.77%. argenx has a consensus price target of $454.24, indicating a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Exelixis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than argenx.

Summary

Exelixis beats argenx on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc. operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About argenx

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. It evaluates efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

