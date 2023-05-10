Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

