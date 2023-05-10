Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the April 15th total of 79,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ ARTL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.34. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.
A number of research firms recently commented on ARTL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.
