Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the April 15th total of 79,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.34. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARTL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

