ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.82

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.82 and last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 35286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20.

Insider Activity at ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 16.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.