AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Sells $240,343.14 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $240,343.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,887.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AMK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. 117,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,981. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.90 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

