Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 79.9% in April

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

ARZGY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ARZGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

