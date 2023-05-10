Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,768,000. Lam Research accounts for 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Lam Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.86. The company had a trading volume of 549,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

