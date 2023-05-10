Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 94,250 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,250 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.35. 1,068,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,932. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

