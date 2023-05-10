Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,259 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,361 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 32,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

