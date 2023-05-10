Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 320,985 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 320,985 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in CVS Health by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. 4,460,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,051,832. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.