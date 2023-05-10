Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,575 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. 10,365,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,755,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

