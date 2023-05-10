Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 304,761 Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 304,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCACW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 12,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

