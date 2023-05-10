Atalaya Capital Management LP Has $1.02 Million Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 263,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

