Atalaya Capital Management LP Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Atalaya Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,750 shares during the quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,070,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,277,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind International Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TWNI remained flat at $10.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Tailwind International Acquisition Profile

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

