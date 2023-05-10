Atalaya Capital Management LP Purchases 110,043 Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

Atalaya Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,043 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings in REE Automotive were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 287,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 65.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 137.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 382,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. REE Automotive Ltd. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.96.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded REE Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

