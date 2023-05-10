Atalaya Capital Management LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.78% of Innovative International Acquisition worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IOAC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,682. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

