Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.45-$18.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.45-18.35 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.83. 467,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

