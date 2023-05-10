Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,640,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 85,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 176,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,109,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130,887. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

