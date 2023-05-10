Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $11.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,621. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.52.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

