Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

