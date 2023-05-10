Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

TXN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.86. 1,347,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,087. The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

