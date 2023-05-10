Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,059 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. 1,333,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,412. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

