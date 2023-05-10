Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 500,073 shares of company stock worth $57,755,134 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.94. 1,172,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

