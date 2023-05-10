Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,808 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.63. 1,621,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $260.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

