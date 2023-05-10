Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:ATAT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 10th

Atour Lifestyle’s (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 10th. Atour Lifestyle had issued 4,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $52,250,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the expiration of Atour Lifestyle’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target for the company.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $11,011,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $6,379,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $4,394,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $2,519,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000.

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.