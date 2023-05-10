Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $608.80

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $608.80, but opened at $595.50. Atrion shares last traded at $600.00, with a volume of 3,418 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atrion Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $620.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $990.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 22.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Stories

