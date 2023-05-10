AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269,987 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,343,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,555,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,568,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after buying an additional 97,869 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 272,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 18,285,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,877,461. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

