Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,115. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $91.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.6197 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

