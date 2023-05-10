Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.19. 365,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,586. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

