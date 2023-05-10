Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.13 billion and approximately $213.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $15.49 or 0.00056318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 427,446,657 coins and its circulating supply is 331,383,937 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

