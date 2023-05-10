Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the April 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Avant Brands stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,199. Avant Brands has a one year low of 0.11 and a one year high of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.15.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

