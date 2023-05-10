Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Avingtrans Trading Down 3.4 %
AVG opened at GBX 405.58 ($5.12) on Wednesday. Avingtrans has a one year low of GBX 337.55 ($4.26) and a one year high of GBX 479 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £130.80 million, a PE ratio of 2,210.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 429.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 415.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Avingtrans Company Profile
