B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Up 375.0% in April

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 952.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BRIV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 198,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

