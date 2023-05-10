B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research firms have commented on BTG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

BTG stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,018,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,878,000 after buying an additional 9,146,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in B2Gold by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,108,000 after buying an additional 13,697,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after buying an additional 1,588,566 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,752,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,145,000 after buying an additional 2,474,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in B2Gold by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,220,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after buying an additional 2,393,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

