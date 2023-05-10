Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

